Man wanted in aggravated assault investigation in Queen Street stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.

Police allege that the suspect became involved in an argument with a woman in the Queen Street East and Sackville Street area. The man then stabbed the female and fled the area.

The female was transported from the scene to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect described as being 6′ to 6′ 2″ tall, 170 pounds, having a thin build and wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, blue jeans, a dark-coloured jacket, brown work boots and carrying two backpacks.

Police say he is considered armed, violent and dangerous and warn the public not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.