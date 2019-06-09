‘I didn’t want my car to burn’: Victoria’s top cop slaps Saanich cigarette tosser with $575 ticket

Drivers on Southern Vancouver Island be warned: Victoria’s top cop always has his eyes on the game, especially during wildfire season.

On Saturday, Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak was cruising on Highway 17 near Quadra Street in Saanich shortly after 6 p.m., when the driver in front of him allegedly tossed a lit cigarette out the window.

READ MORE: Top cop turns traffic cop in Victoria when aggressive driver ‘wipes out’

The careless move turned out to be a costly lesson for the offending motorist, to the tune of a $575 ticket issued by Manak himself.

“575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada. Happened in front of me on the hwy,” the chief wrote.

575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada. Happened in front of me on the hwy. When asked why, driver replied, "I didn't want my car to burn" as he pointed to his cup holder in console. My response, "Then don't smoke in your car." pic.twitter.com/FhAGJHYX7w — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) June 9, 2019

When asked why he tossed the cigarette, Manak said the driver replied, “I didn’t want my car to burn” as he pointed to his cup holder in the console.

Manek’s response: “Then don’t smoke in your car.”

The driver’s ticket was issued under the Wildfire Act for dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance.

READ MORE: Vancouver launches pilot program to ‘butt out’ cigarette litter

It’s not the first time Manak has cracked down on cigarette-throwing scofflaws.

On Sept. 5, 2018, he caught up with another alleged litterbug on the highway and also detailed the offence in a tweet.

“Can you believe people are still throwing lit cigarettes out their car window? Sorry, but I can’t ignore it when it happens in front of me,” Manak wrote at the time.

Can you believe people are still throwing lit cigarettes out their car window? Sorry, but I can't ignore it when it happens in front of me. DRIVER, "I would never do it near grass." Excuse didn't work. #BeSmart #yyj pic.twitter.com/MpTQvEOmT1 — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) September 6, 2018

In last fall’s encounter, the culprit allegedly told Manak, “I would never do it near grass.”

It’s an excuse that didn’t work for Manek, who ticketed the driver but gave him a break with an $81 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act for depositing litter on a highway, on top of a $138 fine for speeding.

WATCH: (Aired June 8) Surrey residents join war against cigarette butts

Manak is no stranger to impromptu policing outside of his jurisdiction.

Earlier this year, he issued a less expensive traffic ticket to a motorcyclist who lost control after an alleged dangerous driving stint in Saanich.

On Jan. 12, Manek posted a photo to Twitter of the $196 infraction with a warning.

READ MORE: Alleged impaired driver offers police hamburger instead of driver’s licence

“Please slow down. [Motorcycle] in front of me speeding and cutting in/out of traffic. Lost control at curve, went onto grass median & wiped out,” Manak wrote.

“Luckily, he wasn’t injured other than his pride.”

Please slow down. MC in front of me speeding and cutting in/out of traffic. Lost control at curve, went onto grass median & wiped out. Luckily, he wasn't injured other than his pride. $196 ticket issued, MC had to be towed. Thanks to @SaanichPolice for the cover. @vicpdcanada pic.twitter.com/4BCTXfP0PL — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) January 13, 2019

—With files from Simon Little