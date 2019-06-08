Edmonton celebrates Pride despite parade cancellation

Edmonton’s Pride festivities took over downtown on Saturday, albeit at a smaller and more subdued scale since the parade was cancelled earlier this year.

READ MORE: Alternate pride events following cancellation of Edmonton festival

A march to city hall kicked off the celebration — but, make no mistake, it wasn’t a parade.

Clara Lyons said the event had a very different tone this year.

“It wasn’t that exciting, lovely, beautiful celebration as much as it was a little based on anger. And I think that’s fair,” Lyons said.

“I’m hoping that people here listen and realize that it is a very real cause and a very real issue that needs to be addressed and people speak up and more people stand on the fence of the issues that we face.”

The Edmonton Pride Festival Society cancelled this year’s parade due to various internal issues, so a grassroots effort made sure show would go on anyway.

READ MORE: 2019 Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled

Organizer Phillip Goncalves said he put together the event in less than two weeks.

“It’s definitely less of a party vibe and more of just the community getting together and really advocating for what we need,” he said.

He wanted to provide an option for the marginalized to have a place to share their stories.

“Pride is an annual event and it’s absolutely devastating that is got cancelled. It’s the one day we get to speak out and kind of raise our voices and let people know we’re here, we still have issues we need to address,” Goncalves said.

Tessa Mulcair with YESS said the majority of youth who are homeless are LGBTQ2S or questioning, so she wants them to know that the shelter is available to support them, no matter what they’re going through.

“All of our youth that face incredible hardships, sometimes when they come out to their families and can have a lot of rejection from society already…it just exacerbates the issue when they’re also queer,” Mulcair said. “It’s something that we deal with a lot on a regular basis.”

After moving from Cold Lake, the Ripkens family attended Edmonton’s Pride for the first time.

“It’s still a support. It’s still a movement. It’s still a bringing together of people who share the same interest and want to support the same thing,” Jae Ripkens said, calling it underwhelming but a “celebration of who we are.”

“As a teacher, you see a lot of students who are in positions of vulnerability such that home is not necessarily a safe place and school is,” said Lara Ripkens, Jae’s mom. “For my own family, just making sure they know I love them, regardless of how they were born.”

Alberta’s opposition, the NDP led by Rachel Notley, was out in full force showing the party’s solidarity with the queer community and targeting Premier Jason Kenney’s new GSA legislation.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces amended Education Act, Opposition says LGBTQ kids at risk

“We know that we are stronger as a province when our diversity is celebrated and lifted up,” she said. “This is a really important time to make sure that folks here understand that they have a voice.”