Raptors Game 5 viewing party heads to Mosaic Stadium

Regina’s Jurassic Park is about to get a lot bigger.

Game 5 of the NBA final between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors will be shown on Regina’s Mosaic Stadium MaxTron screen, the largest one in Canada.

The MaxTron screen is 6,800 square feet and bigger than a standard NBA basketball court.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the new location of the viewing party Friday in a media release, adding admission to Game 5 at the stadium is free.

READ MORE: Regina brings ‘Jurassic Park’ to City Plaza for Games 4 and 5 of NBA Finals

“It’s only fitting that the city with the world’s largest T-Rex skeleton should also host the biggest Toronto Raptors viewing party,” the release said.

The Raptors have made history by reaching the NBA finals. It’s the first time ever for the franchise.

With the Raptors heading into Game 5 with a series record of 3-1, there is a possibility viewers will have a chance to see the Raptors take the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy.

If they do win on Monday, it will be the first time a Canadian team in one of the four major sports leagues will win a championship final since 1993, when the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series for the second year in a row.

That was also the year the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup, but it’s been a Canadian championship drought since then.

MASSIVE NEWS: Jurassic Park is moving to Mosaic Stadium! 🏀🦖 pic.twitter.com/6Isrd2U31V — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) June 8, 2019

While fans can look forward to a bigger viewing party, the City Square Plaza ‘Jurassic Park’ showing on Friday turned up quite the crowd as well. Global News was on scene and captured hundreds in attendance cheering on the Toronto Raptors.

The stadium’s doors open at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, with the game’s tip-off at 7 p.m.