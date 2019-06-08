Halifax fans of the Toronto Raptors cheer on Game 4 win as venue hits capacity

Fans of the Toronto Raptors were out in force last night in Halifax to cheer and celebrate as the team increased their lead in the NBA finals.

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 to take a three games to one lead in the best-of-seven series.

Gab LeVert – one of the organizers of a block party at the Nova Centre and Rogers Square in downtown Halifax – says they had to turn hundreds of people away because the venue was over its limit of about 1,000.

LeVert says the crowd was loud even in the first half when the Raptors trailed, and the volume got louder and louder as the team took the lead.

The Raptors could claim their first NBA title in Game 5 on Monday and LeVert says he expects Halifax’s “Jurassic Park” will be at capacity again.

He says Raptors fans have stuck with the team for a long time, and the amount of excitement is hard to comprehend.