St. Thomas hosts its own ‘Jurassic Park’ for Game 4 of NBA Finals

The City of St. Thomas played host to its own Jurassic Park for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Droves of fans gathered at Moore and Talbot streets on Friday night to watch the Toronto Raptors top the Golden State Warriors 105-92 to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

READ MORE: London’s Jurassic Park returns for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Dozens of other cities in Canada have hosted similar viewing parties and Friday marked St. Thomas’ entry into the Jurassic Park club.

Mayor Joe Preston told 980 CFPL the event was a success.

“Hundreds of people, including a lot of young people, out on the street in St. Thomas today,” Preston said.

“Volunteer help made this happen in five days this week… it’s just an incredible event.”

READ MORE: Muskoka Drive-In becomes ‘Jurassic Park North’ amid NBA Finals

The event was completely free of charge and provided viewing of Game 4 on a large projector.

Preston added that they were helped by the fortune of clear skies and warm temperatures.

“I guess we’ll have to do it again Monday night.”

Game 5 of the NBA Finals goes Monday night. If necessary, Game 6 and Game 7 will take place on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

WATCH: Raptors fans sing O Canada in Oracle Arena following Game 4 win over Warriors