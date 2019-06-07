London’s Jurassic Park returns for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Dundas Place will become a hotbed for Raptors fever on Friday as the City of London hosts another free viewing party for the ongoing NBA Finals.

Game 4 will see the Toronto Raptors look to take a 3-1 series lead as they visit the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

London’s viewing party will kick off with pregame entertainment at 8 p.m. featuring a performance from London’s Casper Marcus. Tipoff is at 9 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site at Dundas Place, and viewers are asked to bring non-perishable food items in support of the London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive.

The city will host a similar viewing party for Game 5 on Monday. If necessary, viewing parties will also be held on Thursday and Sunday for future NBA Finals games.

Friday’s viewing party will see Dundas Street closed between Ridout and Talbot streets until Saturday morning.

