City gears up for the 23rd annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive

The London Food Bank is appealing to the generosity of the city as it gears up for the 23rd annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive.

The food drive’s upcoming launch was marked by a news conference on Wednesday that highlighted what’s to come for this year’s campaign.

The first donations are being loaded as the city gets ready for the 23rd London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive. The drive runs for a week starting Friday. Donations can be dropped at grocery stores, fire stations, beside your blue box on recycling day or @LondonFoodBank1 #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/ah2A4V2yE6 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) May 29, 2019

London Food Bank co-executive director Glen Pearson says this year’s campaign will be one of “transition.”

“It’s not so much about blue box anymore, it’s about fresh food, people growing in the gardens, getting into grocery stores and making sure [food] gets diverted from landfills,” Pearson.

“This is a big year. There was the first one that was big; I think this is the next big one.”

READ MORE: Annual London Cares food drive surpasses 2017 numbers

The food drive will also see a growing list of partners that now includes the London Environment Network (LEN), an umbrella group that contains 45 member organizations, and the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario.

Along with helping neighbours, LEN executive director Skylar Franke says the food drive’s efforts also contribute greatly to the environment.

“It’s a huge diversion of resources that would otherwise end up in a landfill,” Franke said.

Another helping hand will be lent by Urban Roots London, a non-profit organization that revitalizes underused land for agricultural use.

Mariam Waliji sits on Urban Roots’ board of directors and says the organization is invested in a long-term donation with the London Food Bank.

“Urban Roots’ model is a model of thirds: a third of what we grow is donated to various organizations. Part of our harvest growth will go to the London Food Bank throughout the harvest season,” Waliji said.

READ MORE: London Food Bank announces ‘food rescue’ program at curbside food drive launch

This year’s food drive also brings fresh branding. The London Food Bank’s food rescue pilot project has been renamed the Community Re-Fresh and will see partnering grocery stores donate excess food that would otherwise go to waste.

While the recent announcements have given Pearson hope, the food bank’s co-executive director maintains that the real story of the food drive is the people it serves.

“Forty-eight per cent of our people in London that are working are in precarious and vulnerable work. People are still having trouble access all these different services,” Pearson said.

“We’ve got a real problem with poverty and it’s becoming a permanent class. We’ve got to kick that out and kick that to the curb.”

WATCH: (March 29, 2018) April Foods Day: Toronto poverty at recession levels

The 23rd annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive runs for a week starting Friday.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at grocery stores, fire departments or at the London Food Bank’s headquarters on Leathorne Street.

Londoners can also place donations beside their blue box on recycling day. The food bank asks you place these donations in a bag or box with either a colourful ribbon or a label that reads, “Food Bank.”