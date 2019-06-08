Man dead after stabbing on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man is dead after a stabbing on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto early Saturday.

Police said they were called to Yonge and Charles streets shortly after midnight for reports of a stabbing.

A police spokesperson said when authorities arrived on scene, they located a man with stab wounds to his upper body who was unconscious and not breathing.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating suspicious death near Moss Park

Investigators said the incident happened on the south side of the intersection, on Yonge Street.

Police said officers canvassed the area following the stabbing for evidence, but they have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The victim’s age and identity has also not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.