When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: WPC 2019 comes to an end

I am in Kyoto, Japan for the 5th World Parkinson Congress (WPC). WPC is a global Parkinson’s event that is held every three years, and it opens its doors to all members of the Parkinson’s community, from neurologists and researchers to those living with the disease.
The WPC wrapped up its fourth and final day by announcing Barcelona, Spain as the destination for the next World Parkinson Congress in 2022.
In this special, on-location episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, my wife Rebecca and I sit down with Amazing Race Canada Season 1 winner Tim Hague and his wife Sheryl to talk about the gifts that Parkinson’s has given our families.
There’s also a roundtable discussion where participants of WPC 2019 share their thoughts on what they’ll take away after four days of meetings, workshops and socialization.
Eli Pollard, executive director of the World Parkinson Coalition, which organizes the World Parkinson Congress, gets the final word on the podcast, declaring WPC 2019 quite a success, with a few themes bubbling up to the surface.
Families living with Parkinson’s is a really hot topic, and more kids of parents with Parkinson’s were at this WPC than ever before — and, for the first time, actually participated as speakers in a workshop. The other notable theme was the rising interest in more programming geared towards the Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) contingent.
Thank you to our guests:
Tim and Sheryl Hague
Andy Butler, partner in Parkinson’s
Vicki Dillon, person with Parkinson’s
Benjamin Stecher, Tomorrow Edition
Anne Cohn Donnelly D.P.H., Michael J. Fox Foundation Patient Council
David Murray, Cure Parkinson’s Trust
Eli Pollard, executive director of the World Parkinson Coalition
