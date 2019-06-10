Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath to visit Peterborough to discuss opioid crisis

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath will be in Peterborough on Monday to discuss the growing opioid crisis in the city and province.

On Monday morning, Horwath will meet with Mayor Diane Therrien in a session closed to the media.

Horwath will also meet with board members of Peterborough Public Health, other municipal leaders and first responders. The sessions will be held at the health unit on King Street but is closed to the media.

Her meeting comes a day before city councillors Keith Riel and Gary Baldwin host a public meeting on the opioid crisis at the Lions Community Centre.

