Peterborough city councillors to host public meeting on opioid crisis

A public meeting will be held next week to discuss opioids in Peterborough.

Hosted by Asburnham Ward councillors Keith Riel and Gary Baldwin, the meeting invites officials and people affected by opioids to discuss how the city can address what many are calling a crisis.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lions Centre at 347 Burnham Street.

“This is a time for us to listen, learn and take action as a community,” Riel and Baldwin stated in a joint statement.

“With the upcoming presentations to city council and the community symposium on the topic that Mayor Diane Therrien is helping to organize on July 11, this ward meeting provides another opportunity for people to engage on this critical matter for our community.”

Among the invitees are Peterborough Police Service Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson and Peggy Shaughnessy, founder of Whitepath Consulting, which provides addictions services.

The meeting is open to the public.

The announcement comes just two days after police and paramedics said they responded to 13 opioid-related overdoses, two of which were fatal, in just 72 hours on the weekend.