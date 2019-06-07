Crime
June 7, 2019 3:21 pm

Police charge 3 Londoners, seize over $9K in cocaine, hydromorphone, and hash

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police say three people are facing charges after more than $9,000 worth of drugs was seized on Thursday.

London police say three people are facing charges after officers executed search warrants at residences in the northwest and south ends of the city.

Police say the search warrants were executed at residences on Lawson Road, Cheswick Circle, and Chapman Court, as well as on a vehicle.

According to police, officers seized $7,100 worth of cocaine, $1,800 worth of hydromorphone, $280 worth of cannabis hash, three cellphones, and $5,400 in cash.

Two Londoners, age 37 and 29, face drug possession charges, and a 21-year-old Londoner is charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

