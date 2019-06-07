Saskatchewan approves universal coverage for abortion pill

Saskatchewan will now provide 100 per cent coverage for Mifegymiso for residents covered by the province’s drug plan, effective immediately.

Mifegymiso is the first oral early pregnancy termination medication approved by Health Canada.

Saskatchewan is the final jurisdiction in Canada to offer universal coverage for the pill, which cost more than $300 retail. Until this week, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were the lone provinces not to offer universal coverage.

Manitoba announced they were also moving to universal coverage on June 1.

The move comes following advocacy from a group of University of Saskatchewan medical students.

While the universal coverage review was ongoing, controversy arose after Saskatchewan’s Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said he would “continue the fight” while speaking at a pro-life event in Yorkton, his home constituency. Ottenbreit said his views would not affect the coverage decision.

This led to Premier Scott Moe saying Ottenbreit’s comments crossed “a small line” following criticism from the opposition NDP.

Mifegymiso has been available in Saskatchewan since 2017. The cost varied from patient to patient based on drug coverage and eligibility for benefit programs.

Health Minister Jim Reiter will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the coverage.