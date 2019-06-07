‘Relay For Life’ in Stoney Creek will raise funds for cancer research

Victims and survivors of cancer will be commemorated during an annual event to raise money for cancer research and programs in Stoney Creek.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s (CCS) Relay For Life is taking place at F.H. Sherman Recreation and Learning Centre, formerly known as Dofasco Park, at 7 p.m. on Friday.

This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000 and the money raised will fund cancer research, as well as programs like Wheels of Hope, which transports cancer patients to and from their treatment appointments.

Michelle McIntyre, a community fundraising specialist with the CCS, said one in two Canadians will be impacted by cancer.

“You can sit in a room and you know that at least half of the people within that room know somebody or has had a connection with cancer at some point,” said McIntyre.

A recent study has found that Hamilton is among several Ontario cities that have exceptionally high rates of cancer, and McIntyre said the findings are shocking.

“I know that the Canadian Cancer Society has been working at prevention,” said McIntyre. “So I’d love to see the efforts going towards … the preventative measures. If those numbers are high, we need to know what the key factors are.”

Participants can register on-site between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and there will be a barbeque dinner before the event kicks off at 7 p.m. with the cancer survivors’ walk.

At 10 p.m., there will be a luminary lighting ceremony to remember those who have died of cancer.

This year’s event has a 1980s theme, with 80s music, clothing, and other elements, and Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Hamilton Honey Badgers will be taking part as well.