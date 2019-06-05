Annual event to be held to celebrate cancer survivors, raise funds in Barrie

On Friday evening, Chappell Farms in Barrie will host the Relay for Life to commemorate cancer survivors and victims.

The annual event, to raise funds for research and programs supported by the Canadian Cancer Society, invites people to walk, run or jog around a track at Chappell Farms.

“The overarching goal is to raise funds to support research and to fund our programs,” Brenda MacGregor, senior manager at the Canadian Cancer Society’s Simcoe Muskoka office, told Global News. “This event is an opportunity to celebrate those who have lived and lived in the face of cancer and those that have moved past cancer.”

Funds will go to support the organization’s Wheels of Hope transportation program, which allows clients to get to and from their cancer treatment appointments. According to MacGregor, the program has supported over 400 people so far.

“Our revenue goal is $50,000 and 40 teams. Currently, we have 31 teams signed up,” MacGregor said, adding that so far they’ve raised $30,000 – 60 per cent of the Canadian Cancer Society’s fundraising goal.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, more than 200,000 Canadians are diagnosed with cancer each year and nearly half are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

The opening ceremonies of Relay for Life will begin at 6 p.m. and run until midnight. After, there will be a survivors victory lap, during which cancer survivors will walk the first lap to launch the night.

There will also be a luminary ceremony held later in the evening to remember all those who have been lost due to cancer.

“There’s lots of food and entertainment so people can take time off the track to go and enjoy those other activities,” MacGregor said. “We believe that coming together, that life is bigger than cancer.”

