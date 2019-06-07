Quebec raids related to child pornography investigation lead to 8 arrests

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested eight people following raids across the province in connection with an ongoing child pornography investigation.

The provincial police operation was carried out Thursday in several areas, including Laval, Sorel-Tracy, Eastman, Gatineau, Papineauville, Roberval and Portneuf.

During their sweep, police say they also carried out 10 search warrants and seized computer material from the suspects.

Police say six of the eight people arrested during the operation appeared in various courthouses in Quebec on Thursday. They were charged with sexual offences carried out on the internet, including deception and accessing child pornography.

The suspects who appeared in court were:

Francis Berthe, 29, from Laval

Florian Pinter, 58, from Gatineau

Sébastien Miller-Lizotte, 48, from Sorel-Tracy

Sylvain Huot, 50, from Portneuf

Pierre-Luc Bélanger, 29, from Roberval

Jack Ménard, 26, from Papineauville

Investigators were first alerted to the case by complaints and cases flagged by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, sparking the investigation that led to the arrests.

The SQ implemented its strategy against the sexual exploitation of children in 2012. So far, it has resulted in nearly 600 arrests.

Police ask anyone with information about the individuals who were arrested to contact them at 1-800-659-4262.

— With files from The Canadian Press