Quebec provincial police crack down on child pornography in raids

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are carrying out raids across the province Thursday in connection with an investigation into child pornography.

The provincial police operation is underway in several areas, including Laval, Sorel-Tracy, Eastman, Gatineau, Papineauville, Roberval and Portneuf.

Police say they are currently in the midst of several arrests and search warrants. They will provide a complete list of arrests once the operation is over.

Investigators were first alerted to the case by complaints and cases flagged to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

— With files from The Canadian Press

