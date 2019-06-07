Liam Gallagher debuts new song ‘Shockwave’ live in London

Liam Gallagher, the former Oasis frontman, released his first taste of solo music since Oct. 2017 this week.

The 46-year-old debuted a song entitled Shockwave in front of a small crowd at a gig at the Round Chapel in London, U.K., on Wednesday night.

The track’s worldwide premiere followed early Friday morning. Shockwave serves as the lead single from Gallagher’s upcoming sophomore album.

WHY ME? WHY NOT. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

Although there’s currently no official release date for the record, the Wonderwall singer recently confirmed its title over Twitter: Why Me? Why Not.

The release follows the U.K. premiere of As it Was, a biographical documentary about the singer. It premiered at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace venue on Thursday, June 6.

The highly anticipated film was initially set to feature music by Oasis in its soundtrack, however, Noel Gallagher — Liam’s older brother and the key Oasis songwriter — forced him to remove it.

Noel, 52, previously threatened to take legal action against Liam if he used the music, according to the younger brother.

When asked if he thinks Noel will go see the film on the red carpet, Liam told Sky News: “I think he has seen it.”

“Him and his little people saw it and took the Oasis music out of it,” he continued, “because… that’s all he’s got left, d’ya know what I mean. Let him get on with it,”

Furthermore, Liam was asked if he was sad about the incident. “It doesn’t make me sad,” he replied. “It makes me f**king mad.

“I’m not a p***k,” he continued. “I’m not sad about it. I want to break his f**king jaw and his daft f**king manager, but that’s what happens.”

“I’m not sad about it. I didn’t go home and cry. I just wanted to go and f**king put their windows through,” he concluded.

As of this writing, As it Was has no officially scheduled release date in North America.

Before kicking off his successful solo career, Gallagher continued Oasis under a different name without his brother. Beady Eye broke up in 2014 after receiving very little acclaim.

Fortunately for Liam, his first solo album, As You Were (2017), was a critically acclaimed success. Since then, he’s toured the world with much success.

As of this writing, he has scheduled no North American tour dates.

Meanwhile, Noel has also seen a large amount of success in his solo band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Band was formed in 2010.

2011 marked the release of the group’s self-titled debut album. More recently, the group put out Black Star Dancing, the lead single from the upcoming EP of the same name.

The Gallagher brothers have been actively feuding since the demise of Oasis in 2009, tarnishing fans’ hopes of a potential reunion in the future.

“Any joy on a reunion yet?” asked a fan to Liam in February. “Nah, he’s still up his own arse I’m afraid,” the singer responded.

He’ll be getting a copy of my album in the post around midday it should arrive Happy birthday posh boy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2019

Shockwave is now available on all formats and platforms.

