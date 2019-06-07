Trudeau, Macron talk rising populism and cut press conference short

French President Emmanuel Macron cut short a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday morning.

The press conference followed a meeting between the two leaders that was expected to focus on a range of issues including climate change, Russia and China, as well as the rise of violent extremism and online hate in many countries.

The meeting ran late, and the press conference started 50 minutes behind schedule.

After only three questions, Macron cut the conference short, telling an aide in a note in French, “I don’t have time for one-hour press conference,” Global News’ David Akin reported.

This latest meeting comes as both leaders have struggled with low popularity numbers over the past year, raising questions about their ability to advance their shared progressive agenda.

One of the questions Macron and Trudeau answered was about the rise of the populist movements.

Trudeau said politicians are taking advantage of “an increase in the anxiety of people.”

“People are worried about their jobs, about their future and unfortunately, there are many politicians who look for popularity given that anxiety and work to amplify or echo back those fears to people without actually offering solutions,” he said.

“It’s not about popularity. It’s about doing things concretely the right way to make a difference in Canadians’ lives, our citizens’ lives. That’s what we’ve been focused on.”

The meeting closed out Trudeau’s three-day trip to Europe for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

*with a file from the Canadian Press