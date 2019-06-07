Motorcyclist dead after overnight accident on Highway 720 East

A man in his 30s is dead after an accident on Highway 720 East in the Ville-Marie Tunnel near the Papineau exit.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marie-Michèle Moore says around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a man in his 30s on a motorcycle, hit the back of a car.

READ MORE: F1 fans get revved up at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Canadian Grand Prix open house

First responders performed CPR on the motorcyclist when they arrived on scene. However, the victim died from his injuries.

Provincial police say speed could be the cause of the crash.

READ MORE: Quebec man whose daughter’s death sparked inquiry faces new charges

The driver and passenger of the car were both treated for shock.

The SQ will be investigating further on Friday.