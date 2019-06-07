5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, June 7, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Surrey Greek Food Festival

June 7 to 16

Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Surrey

surreygreekfoodfest.com

2 — Shadow, Strings and Other Things

Ongoing until Oct. 14

UBC Museum of Anthropology

moa.ubc.ca

3 — 30th Anniversary Tedd Bear Picnic

June 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam

festivalcoquitlam.ca

4 — Fraser Valley Pinoy Heritage Festival

June 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rotary Stadium, Abbotsford

5 — 41st Annual SeaFest

June 7 to 9

Prince Rupert downtown and waterfront

prspecialevents.com