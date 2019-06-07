5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, June 7, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Surrey Greek Food Festival
June 7 to 16
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Surrey
surreygreekfoodfest.com
2 — Shadow, Strings and Other Things
Ongoing until Oct. 14
UBC Museum of Anthropology
moa.ubc.ca
3 — 30th Anniversary Tedd Bear Picnic
June 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam
festivalcoquitlam.ca
4 — Fraser Valley Pinoy Heritage Festival
June 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rotary Stadium, Abbotsford
5 — 41st Annual SeaFest
June 7 to 9
Prince Rupert downtown and waterfront
prspecialevents.com
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.