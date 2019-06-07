5 Things To Do
June 7, 2019 1:52 am

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, June 7, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Surrey Greek Fest, Coquitlam Teddy Bear Picnic, and Seafest.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Surrey Greek Food Festival
June 7 to 16
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Surrey
surreygreekfoodfest.com

2 — Shadow, Strings and Other Things
Ongoing until Oct. 14
UBC Museum of Anthropology
moa.ubc.ca

3 — 30th Anniversary Tedd Bear Picnic
June 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam
festivalcoquitlam.ca

4 — Fraser Valley Pinoy Heritage Festival
June 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rotary Stadium, Abbotsford

5 — 41st Annual SeaFest
June 7 to 9
Prince Rupert downtown and waterfront
prspecialevents.com

