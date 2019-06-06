Paramedic crashes into pole to avoid pedestrians at Vancouver intersection

A crash in downtown Vancouver during rush hour could have been much worse if not for the quick-thinking driver of a paramedic vehicle.

Witnesses say a paramedic specialist was rushing to a call with lights and sirens on when he swerved to avoid another driver making a left turn in front of him at Hastings and Richards streets.

The paramedic supervisor managed to avoid up to seven pedestrians at the intersection and crashed into a pole instead.

“It was like when he swerved he actually calculated where to hit and he aimed for this pole here to purposely not hit anybody,” one witness said. “He reacted very, very well. He’s a very good driver.

“He saved some lives for sure.”

The witness said following the crash he checked in on the paramedic, who told him he was OK but in shock.