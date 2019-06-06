UNB Saint John wants to move its MBA program to city’s uptown

The MBA program at the Saint John campus of the University of New Brunswick may be headed uptown, and the potential move is drawing rave reviews from staff and students.

Saint John Common Council heard a proposal this week that would relocate the program to the top three floors of Grand Hall, a former bank building now owned by the university which overlooks Kings Square.

UNBSJ MBA program director Shelley Rinehart said the school wants to expand the program.

“Currently we have between 70 and 80 students,” Rinehart started. “A good, solid, two-cohort program. But we’d really like to see that grow to at least three.”

“And who knows? Maybe even four at some point.”

But that’s not easy to do at Oland Hall. The program only has two rooms dedicated to full and part-time students: one is a classroom, the other in a small student lounge.

“We feel quite a bit isolated by being on campus when the action is happening here in uptown,” said Daniel Mello, an international MBA student from Brazil, and the president of the MBA Society.

“The companies, the businesses are here, the newcomers’ centre is here, and all the events are happening here.”

Mello believes daily exposure for students to business leaders could lead to opportunities for collaboration.

“I was studying on campus,” said Andy He, an international MBA student from China who graduated 10 years ago. “I just felt I had less opportunities to meet people in Saint John.”

Rinehart believes a move would create a “natural collision space” between students and business leaders, with many offices like the new Irving Oil building very close by.