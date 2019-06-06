Some surgeries postponed at Ajax Pickering Hospital, Lakeridge Health confirms

Lakeridge Health has confirmed that surgeries have been postponed over the last two months due to sterilization concerns.

In a statement, Lakeridge Health told Global News “During routine and rigorous quality assurance processes at Ajax Pickering Hospital, a small percentage of surgical instrument trays used for some complex orthopaedic surgeries did not appear to meet the extremely high quality standards that Lakeridge Health Requires”

The health network also added, “While this affected only a limited amount of surgeries, patients count on the health care system to provide timely care, and any delay in scheduled surgical care affects people’s lives.”

Patients who were were supposed to have surgery at the hospital were either moved to another hospital or rescheduled.

The hospital said emergency surgeries will not be impacted, and that they are working to reschedule all elective surgeries as quickly as possible.

Operations are expected to resume back to normal in the weeks ahead.