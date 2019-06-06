Durham police search for suspect after road rage stabbing reported in Pickering

Durham Regional Police are looking for the person who allegedly stabbed a 58-year-old man in the leg after a road rage incident in Pickering.

Officers responded to a stabbing call on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. to the area of Notion Road and Kingston Road.

Investigators said the victim told police he was initially involved in an altercation with the suspect at a Walmart parking lot near Brock Road and Pickering Parkway, just west of the Notion Road.

READ MORE: Oshawa man, 25, charged after weekend house party stabbing in Whitby

It was then alleged that the victim left the area and the suspect followed him to the intersection, got out of their car and stabbed him several times in the upper leg area. The suspect drove away after several people intervened.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Volvo S60 model, and the suspect as a man in his 20s.

WATCH: Sgt. Kerry Schmidt on Hwy. 410 road rage incident

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.