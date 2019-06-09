New Brunswick students make placemats of hope for the homeless

A group of student in the after-school program at Unicorn Daycare in Riverview, N.B., are working on a special project aimed to add a little colour to the lives of people who are homeless and struggling to find food

“It’s just really nice because it makes a lot of people feel good,” said Ava Leger, one of the students involved in the project.

After donating potatoes to a soup kitchen called the Humanity Project in Moncton, the students decided that people struggling with poverty and homelessness just might need a little pick me up.

READ MORE: 11-year-old N.B. boy helps feed the homeless in mother’s memory

So, they did what kids do and got creative. The group started making brightly coloured placemats to lay on the tables in the soup kitchen dining area, each one with messages of hope and inspiration

Their teacher at Unicorn, Jordon Sorensen, said the kids choose what messages and creative images to colour on the placemats.

“Motivational quotes things that will pick up their day you know like be the smile in someone’s day, look over the rainbow. don’t give up there is always hope,” Sorenson said.

Zoe Smyth says she wanted to take part because “sometimes if you are going through a hard time it kind of helps.”

The placemats are spreading smiles and are getting rave reviews from people who eat at the soup kitchen.

WATCH: UNB nursing students attempting to care for the feet of the province’s homeless

Sorensen says she is incredibly proud of her students.

“I really think it’s important for the children to know what is going on in their own communities and globally. And I think it is really important for them to have the satisfaction and recognition of giving back and feeling really good about who they are as people as well,” she said.

Leger and her classmates hope that their placemats of hope will help people feel better in their hearts and will let them know that someone cares.