Young Quebecers take Ottawa to court over climate change

Lawyers representing Quebecers aged 35 and under are in court Thursday trying to convince a judge to allow a class action lawsuit against the federal government for its failure to combat climate change.

The class action would be on behalf of Quebec youth, whom lawyers argue are being deprived of a right to a healthy environment and will suffer the effects of global warming more than older generations.

READ MORE: Quebec students take to streets as part of global marches against climate change

A court filing by a well-known Montreal law firm that specializes in class actions alleges the Canadian government is violating the fundamental rights of an entire generation.

Notably, the lawyers say their right to life and security is violated as well as their right to equality.

If the action is allowed to proceed, lawyers are seeking $100 from the Canadian government for each Quebecer in that age bracket — with a catch.

WATCH: Quebec students strike for climate change

Because doling out an award estimated at $340 million would be complicated and expensive, the action suggests the money be spent on measures to curb climate change.

The goal of the suit is also to obtain a statement that the government has adopted greenhouse gas reduction targets that are dangerous and that it has failed take necessary steps to limit global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius.