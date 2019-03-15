Quebec students demanding governments do more to fight climate change

More than 150,000 students in Quebec are taking to the streets Friday to demand that governments do more to fight climate change.

They say governments across the world have not done enough to stop global warming.

Protests will be held in several cities, including Montreal, Saguenay, Joliette, Rimouski, Baie-Comeau, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Gaspé and Sept-Îles.

In Montreal, a march will start at Mount Royal on Park Avenue and will move down to the Place des Festivals.

In recent weeks, student associations in many CEGEPs and universities in the province have held strike votes to join the international movement, taking place in 40 countries across the world, to raise government awareness on the urgency of climate change.

Politicians are expected to join them, but Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette and Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna are not expected to be in attendance.

