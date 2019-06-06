Traffic
June 6, 2019 12:54 pm

Police warn drivers of traffic delays ahead of Saskatchewan Roughriders game

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police are reminding drivers about the increased traffic expected during the Saskatchewan Roughriders preseason against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday night.

The Regina Police Service is reminding drivers to stay alert and patient ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday night.

Police are expecting increased traffic to go alongside multiple road closures leading up to the game.

No vehicle traffic will be allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street beginning as of 3 p.m.

Access will be limited to transit and local residents.

Here is a list of other road closures:

  • 1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;
  • Princess Street and 9th Avenue
  • Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;
  • MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue;
  • Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;
  • Montague Street and 10th Avenue;
  • Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;
  • Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

Additional officers will be out managing traffic in high volume areas.

Police are encouraging fans to take advantage of the free Mosaic Stadium Shuttle bus to and from the game.

Game time is 7 p.m.

