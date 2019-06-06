Police warn drivers of traffic delays ahead of Saskatchewan Roughriders game

The Regina Police Service is reminding drivers to stay alert and patient ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday night.
Police are expecting increased traffic to go alongside multiple road closures leading up to the game.
No vehicle traffic will be allowed on the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street beginning as of 3 p.m.
Access will be limited to transit and local residents.
Here is a list of other road closures:
Additional officers will be out managing traffic in high volume areas.
Police are encouraging fans to take advantage of the free Mosaic Stadium Shuttle bus to and from the game.
Game time is 7 p.m.
