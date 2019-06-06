Region approves temporary consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street in Kitchener

Waterloo regional council approved a temporary consumption and treatment services site at 150 Duke Street West in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

This decision will allow a temporary site to be set up while renovations are made to the building for the permanent site, which will be at the same location.

The temporary site is expected to be open within two months and is estimated to cost around $530,000. The full site is expected to be operational within eight months.

Staff also considered other potential options, including putting a trailer in the parking lot at Duke Street West as well as near the St. John’s Kitchen.

The region will still need approval from the federal government in order to open the temporary site.

A report from staff says it will take around 14 days for Health Canada to make a decision on whether to approve the site once the application is submitted.

According to figures from Waterloo Regional Police, 39 people have died in the region this year as a result of fatal overdoses.