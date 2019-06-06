Calgary police seek missing woman Julie Elson

Calgary police are appealing to the public for help in locating a woman who was last seen in the community of Discovery Ridge last week.

Julie Elson suffers from medical conditions that require her to take medication, which she does not have with her, police said in a Wednesday news release.

She is described as being five feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police said Elson was last seen in the 300 block of Discovery Ridge Boulevard S.W. on Thursday, May 30. She was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, light brown or beige pants and grey Skechers running shoes.

Elson, 44, is known to frequent the Rundle and Marlborough CTrain stations as well as the Village Square Leisure Centre area and Sunridge Spectrum Cinema.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.