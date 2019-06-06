Phone scam reported in Tay Township: OPP

A man has reportedly been calling residents in Tay Township this week pretending to be a member of the Tay Fire and Emergency Services Department and asking for donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, OPP say.

According to police, this is a scam, and Tay Fire and Emergency Services is not fundraising at this time.

Tay Fire and Emergency Services only collects funds during the annual Boot Drive, officers say, a publicized event that is held in front of the Victoria Harbour fire station.

Anyone who is solicited to make a donation over the phone by an unknown person is urged to contact the organization being identified to confirm the validity of the request before providing any personal or financial information, police say.

Those who want to report an incident can do so at 1-888-495-8501 or on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre‘s website, OPP add.