Mayor John Tory, city council members commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day in Toronto

Toronto Mayor John Tory and city council members commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy outside Old City Hall early Thursday morning.

The anniversary marks the beginning of the yearlong Battle of Normandy during the Second World War and D-Day, part of Operation Overlord, which was the plan for the liberation of Europe. Many Canadians were part of the Allied Forces’ invasion of Normandy, France, in 1944.

Tory and council members were joined by members of the Consular Corps and the Canadian Armed Forces to welcome veterans, their families and the public to honour those who fought in the Battle of Normandy.

The ceremony includes a story from Captain Martin Maxwell, who was one of just a few soldiers to land in Normandy the night before D-Day.

Captain Maxwell was of the Glider Pilot Regiment, British 6th Airborne Division. He assisted in capturing the bridges behind enemy lines, which stopped the enemy from sending reinforcements.

The ceremony is one of many events being held across the province to commemorate the historic battle. Others will take place in Hamilton, Port Colborne and Ottawa.

