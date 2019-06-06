Man critically injured after shooting outside pub in Mississauga

Peel regional police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being shot outside a pub in Mississauga.

Officers responded at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday night to reports of shots fired outside the Yorkshire Arms Pub on Britannia Road West and Douguy Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim was transported to trauma centre for treatment, and remains in critical condition.

There are currently no suspects reported and the investigation is ongoing.