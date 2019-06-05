TTC subway service suspended on part of Line 1 after train gets stuck in tunnel

Commuters in downtown Toronto are experiencing major delays Wednesday evening after a subway train got stuck in a tunnel on Line 1 earlier in the day.

Shuttle buses have been brought in with subway service suspended on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Toronto police tweeted that a train was stuck in a tunnel near Union Station and smoke was rising from the track area.

At the time, police said the incident may have occurred because a train hit a switch underground.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told Global News that the train had left Union Station and was heading to St. Andrew Station when the incident occurred.

Photos posted to social media shows passengers walking through the subway tunnel as they were evacuated following the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m., TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News that they have identified what the problem is, but two trains are currently stuck in the tunnel.

Green said they need to be towed out of the tunnel and there is no word on how long that will take.

Line 1 Yonge-University: no service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to a track issue. Shuttle buses are running. Alternate route: University Line from St George to Osgoode, and downtown streetcar routes or 94 Wellesley buses — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 5, 2019