Trent Hills motorist charged with impaired driving after head-on collision near Peterborough

A Trent Hills man faces impaired driving charges following a head-on collision east of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP say officers witnessed a motor vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say a car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a truck that was travelling in front of an OPP cruiser.

OPP determined the driver of the car was under the influence of drugs following an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE).

Jeremy Pitre, 39, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Pitre was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 4, 2019.