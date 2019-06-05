Thompson, Man. dealing with record amount of crime

The city of Thompson, Man., has been dealing with an historic crime spree, including what Mayor Colleen Smook calls “a day of reckoning” last week.

“We actually had one day with the highest ever police calls…154 calls in one day,” Smook said. “That’s a day you don’t like to be recognized for.”

On May 31, five people were hurt after three stabbings in less than three hours. No charges have been laid in these incidents.

“It’s not something that’s normal even for up here.”

Smook is recommending that anyone walking around Thompson in the evening should go with someone else.

The mayor also said meth is starting to become an issue in the city.

“It’s starting to creep in and it’s definitely something we’re dealing with and looking forward to getting a hold on it before it has a big impact on our community,” Smook said.

The province announced Tuesday more than $11 million in infrastructure and public safety initiatives in Thompson, including renovations to the city’s courthouse as well as funds to develop a public safety strategy in the city.

Smook hopes it will make a difference down the road, but for now, the mayor hopes things will be back to normal very soon.

“I think as long as we keep calm, no vigliantism, we will have this under control in the next week or so,” Smook said.