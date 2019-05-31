Five people attacked during teenage stabbing spree in Thompson, Man.

Five people were hurt, including three stabbings, after a spree of violence in Thompson early Thursday.

It started at about 2:45 a.m. when RCMP officers came across a 24-year-old man on Mystery Lake Road who had a stab wound. Police said they believe the victim was stabbed by two teenage boys while others watched him being attacked.

An hour later, RCMP were called about a stabbing near the Thompson homeless shelter. The man, 48, was walking nearby when two teenage boys stabbed him, said police. He was taken to hospital and eventually flown to Winnipeg for further treatment. He is in stable condition.

At about 5:20 a.m., there was a stabbing at Princeton Towers apartments, said RCMP. There, RCMP found a man, 27, who was being treated for stab wounds by emergency personnel. RCMP said the man was walking near the apartment buildings when a group of teens attacked him, stabbing him multiple times. He was also sent to Winnipeg for treatment and is in stable condition.

During this time period, a security guard at a hotel and a man walking in Deerwood Park said they were attacked by a group of teens. While they were not seriously injured, the guard said the group were armed with knives.

“These are very serious incidents and our investigators are determined to find those responsible for these senseless acts of violence,” said Insp. Brian Edmonds, Officer in Charge of the Thompson RCMP Detachment.

“We know there were multiple people involved in the attacks as well as some that watched these violent encounters.”

“Someone knows who is responsible and we are asking them to come forward and share the information.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

