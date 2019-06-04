Toronto Raptors fever hits Bracebridge as NBA Finals Game 4 viewing party announced

A viewing party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals will take place in the parking lot behind 23 Dominion St. in Bracebridge on Friday.

“It doesn’t matter what part of the country you are in, everyone is wrapped up in this year’s historic NBA Finals,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said in a statement.

“Raptors fever has swept our town and its fantastic that the Griffin Pub is able to offer local fans the opportunity to enjoy this event together.”

READ MORE: More NBA Finals viewing parties scheduled for Barrie

Robert Boyer Lane will be closed to vehicle traffic as the local Griffin Gastropub, which is hosting the event, installs a large outdoor screen and sound system to stream the game.

“We’re really excited to bring the community together for what promises to be an exciting evening,” Jed Corbeil, co-owner of the Griffin, said in a statement.

“The weather gods appear to be smiling on us for Friday so we’re hoping everyone comes out with their Raptors gear on ready to party.”

READ MORE: Guelph’s Market Square turning into ‘Raptors Square’ for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Bracebridge staff executed a noise exemption and road closure for the event, which will take place on Friday between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Muskoka Brewery will be onsite and live music will be played at half-time.

WATCH: 20,000 Raptors fans fill Mississauga’s celebration square