Montreal police launches ticketing blitz targeting drivers who illegally park in disabled zones

Montreal police are warning motorists who illegally park in designated disabled zones they could face fines.

Police launched a ticketing operation in 15 districts around the city on Saturday. Until June 7, police officers will be patrolling parking lots and shopping centres with a special focus on boroughs in the east end of Montreal.

READ MORE: Dangerous ‘purple heroin’ has made its way to Montreal, police document says

The yearly campaign is in partnership with Moelle épinière et motricité Québec (MEMO-QC).

The goal of the campaign is to bring awareness to what police commander Steve Girard describes as a “big problem.”

In 2018, more than 3,000 tickets were handed out to motorists. However, Girard said tickets for the infraction have doubled in the last year and now cost guilty drivers $312.

Jacques Comeau, integration councillor for MEMO and wheelchair users, says he often encounters the issue when he uses his vehicle.

“It doesn’t seem to be an important issue to stop for two minutes but when I’m driving by I can’t just get out and say ‘Can you move?'” Comeau said.

READ MORE: 130 police officers deployed in drug-trafficking operation in Quebec

Comeau says the designated spots are vital for his limited mobility but especially for his safety. Parking far away from from the door can be dangerous as the risk of being hit by a car increases, he added.

The campaign also warns drivers not to use the disabled parking pass if they themselves do not have disabilities.

“The parking pass is for the person driving and not the vehicle,” Girard said.