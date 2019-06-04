Saskatchewan NDP launch new survey with goal of strengthening education

The Saskatchewan NDP launched a new survey on Tuesday, aimed at giving educators and parents in the province a stronger voice.

The Brighter Future education survey allows the Opposition to provide feedback on what is and what is not working inside classrooms, the NDP says.

“We know that our classrooms are increasingly complex and under-resourced, and that’s taking a toll on staff, students and parents all across the province,” said Carla Beck, NDP education critic.

“We want to hear from people what they’re experiencing and what Saskatchewan should be doing to build a brighter future for all of us.”

Beck says the problem educators face has spread throughout province, from its northern to southern parts.

“From everything we’ve heard so far, underfunded, crowded, and increasingly complex classrooms are the reality for students, teachers and support staff, but that shouldn’t be the norm moving forward,” Beck said.

“We are committed to hearing and understanding the concerns and the ideas of Saskatchewan people, so that ultimately we can make this the best place in Canada to be a kid or raise a family.

Beck said the NDP not only can but should play a major role in “protecting and improving schools” by listening to what students, teachers, parents, staff and administrators have to say.

She said the survey will help start the conversation around what improvements need to be made to better shape Saskatchewan’s future when it comes to education.

The provincial government created a similar survey in October 2018 which they say will help officials develop Saskatchewan’s education plan beyond 2020.

