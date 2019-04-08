Government seeks input on future of education in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government said stakeholders will have an input into the future of education in the province.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant said feedback gathered from the survey will help officials develop the provincial education plan beyond 2020.

“We want to hear from students, parents, educators, and school staff to better understand what they want for the future of education,” Wyant said in a statement.

“The new provincial education plan will ensure that our schools are on the right path to meet the needs of students as we look toward the next decade.”

The engagement process, which started in October 2018, is being led by the Ministry of Education.

It involves in-person participation by parents and students, and through an online survey open to the public until May 10.

Among the input being sought, is what students need to be prepared for future life and education, and what gets in the way of learning and well-being.

Participants are also being asked to provide feedback on what is working in the education system and what needs to change in Saskatchewan schools.

Officials said the new education plan will build upon successes in the educational sector strategic plan that was created in 2014.