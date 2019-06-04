John Logel taking leave of absence as Alnwick Haldimand mayor, Northumberland County warden

John Logel is taking a leave of absence from elected office as mayor of Alnwick Haldimand Township and warden of Northumberland County council.

On Tuesday, both the municipality and the county announced that Logel gave notification he will be leaving his respective roles in order to address a “personal matter.”

No specifics were provided. Logel was first elected mayor in 2014 and was acclaimed mayor in last fall’s municipal election.

“I have enormous respect for the responsibilities of elected office and for the people of this community, who rely on council to ensure the effective delivery of municipal programs and services,” Logel said.

“Both councils are addressing important priorities that will shape the future of our community, and the roles of mayor and warden require — and deserve nothing less than — an individual’s full attention and energy to see these through.

“Therefore, as I make a necessary shift in focus to a personal matter, I will be taking a temporary step back so that the business of both councils can continue at full pace,” he added.

In his absence, Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford will assume the role of chair of Alnwick Haldimand Township council as well as representative for the municipality on county council.

“Under John’s leadership as mayor, the organization has made great strides towards delivering on priorities for this term,” she said. “Council will continue to advance these efforts, and we wish John all the best during this leave.”

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson — the longest-serving member on county council — will assume the role of acting county warden.

“John has been tireless in his approach to his duties as warden, tackling all initiatives large and small with his trademarked authenticity,” said Sanderson. “We look forward to his return to the role, and in the interim, council and staff will ensure continued forward momentum in operations.”

No timeline was given for when Logel may return.

