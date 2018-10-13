Politics
Ontario municipal election 2018: Alnwick/Haldimand Township

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

John Logel will maintain his seat as mayor of Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Logel went unchallenged to represent the township and has been acclaimed as mayor, embarking on a second-straight term. He was first elected mayor in 2014 when he defeated incumbent Dalton McDonald by more than 500 votes.

Candidates

Mayor

John Logel (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Ronald Farrow

Gail Latchford (incumbent)

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Raymond Benns (incumbent)

Jim Fell

Mike Filip (incumbent)

Sherry Gibson (incumbent)

The Township

Alnwick/Haldimand Township is nestled north and south between Rice Lake and Lake Ontario and east and west between Grafton and Cobourg. Its largest communities are Roseneath in the north and Grafton in the south. Alderville First Nation is also found within the township’s boundaries. A part of Northumberland County, the rural-based township has agriculture as its leading economic driver with grain, milk, livestock and apple farming leading the industry. Tourism is also touted with a number of resorts and seasonal cottages lining both lakes. The popular lakes also attract anglers, snowmobilers, campers and hiking enthusiasts.

Population (2016):

6,869

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$116,395/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

NA/55.40

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

NA/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough-South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South

