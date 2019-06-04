China set to increase Canadian meat inspections, officials say in memo

China‘s customs agency plans to increase inspections of Canadian meat and meat product imports, the Canadian agriculture ministry said in a notice to industry seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had been informed that the Chinese agency would open all containers of Canadian meat and meat products and in some cases 100% of the contents will be inspected. Chinese officials said the move was linked to the risk of African swine fever and anti-smuggling measures, the ministry said.

The move comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Ottawa, which is affecting Canadian food exports.

In March, China started blocking the shipments of canola-seed imports from two major Canadian companies. The move is believed to be linked to the diplomatic dispute sparked by the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s Meng Wanzhou in last December.

China said the canola imports were halted due “hazardous organisms,” which Canadian government said there is no evidence of.

Earlier in May, China suspended imports from two Quebec-based pork producers over what they called incorrect “labelling.”

