New wildfire burning near Sorrento

A new wildfire is currently burning between Chase and Sorrento.

The Squilax Mountain blaze was approximately 0.8 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning, and was considered out of control by the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The fire is located approximately 5.5 kilometres southwest of Sorrento, with BCWS saying it is highly visible from the nearby Trans-Canada Highway.

Four BCWS crews are on scene. BCWS said crews also responded to the incident overnight. The fire is in steep terrain and an aerial assessment is underway.

East of Armstrong, and Silver Star Provincial Park, is the Bobby Burns Road blaze. The lightning-caused fire was discovered on June 1 and is being held at 0.8 hectares. On Tuesday, 11 firefighters were on scene.

And along Highway 5A, approximately halfway between Kamloops and Merritt, is the Stump Lake fire. That fire, which was discovered on Monday, is deemed to be under control at 1.6 hectares, with three firefighters on scene.

