Man found dead in fire west of Slave Lake unrelated to Alberta wildfires

The death of a man whose body was found while firefighters were putting out a blaze west of the Town of Slave Lake was not connected to the wildfires.

RCMP said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the man’s death and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 in Edmonton.

Slave Lake RCMP and firefighters were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. on May 31 to a fire about 20 kilometres west of the town.

“While putting out this fire, a body was discovered at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release. “This fire was not a part of the wildfire that continues to burn in the area.”

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in and identified the man as 30-year-old Darren Dawson, an Alberta resident.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at (780) 849-3045.