Jos Louis pastry bakery slowly resumes production after severe flooding in Quebec

After major flooding in Quebec, a bakery responsible for popular snack treats is starting to get back on its feet this week — but there still could be a shortage of desserts.

The original Vachon bakey, which makes snack cakes Jos Louis, Ah Caramel! and Passion Flakies, was temporarily shut down in late April.

Rising floodwaters in Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce forced provincial police to evacuate the area and operations stopped at the plant. Severe flooding hit thousands of homes across Quebec, forcing more than 10,000 residents to leave.

READ MORE: Red Cross launches campaign to assist Quebec flood victims

Bimbo Canada, which operates the bakery, says the situation affected the availability of desserts. As a result, there is a shortage of the well-known snacks and the plant’s owner has brought in other Canadian snack cakes in the meantime.

The cream-filled chocolate Jos Louis and other desserts may still be tough to find in grocery stores until production is at full capacity, according to Bimbo Canada.

The bakery is currently testing Jos Louis and Ah Caramel! lines and says more than 300 employees are back at work. The company says it must ensure food, worker and environmental safety before full production can resume.

WATCH: Flooding hits Quebec’s Beauce region (April 2018)

— With files from The Canadian Press