N.S. Utility and Review Board to invoke interrupter clause, may lower gas prices at midnight

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) is enacting the interrupter clause and adjusting the cost of gas in Nova Scotia — likely pushing the price down.

The changes will become active at midnight, meaning they would go into effect on Wednesday.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil,” said the UARB in a press release announcing the decision.

Although the UARB did not mention whether it will raise or lower the price, market data for gasoline and diesel oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange indicates a significant drop over the past few days.

If the UARB moves to match that trend, it will likely push the price down.

George Murphy of Consumers for Fair Gas Prices told Global News that he’s expecting both regular self-serve and diesel to drop by at least five cents a litre.

As of Tuesday morning, the price of gasoline is a minimum of $1.193 per litre.